Raising the bar on Unity’s visual quality

Enemies showcases the power and capabilities of the Unity platform for creating high-end, visually compelling content – making it possible for any creative team to fully realize its vision. Our real-time 3D (RT3D) technology is constantly evolving to meet the ever-growing expectations creators have for visual quality and realism.

Digital humans in Unity

Enemies expands on the work done for The Heretic, which featured Unity’s first realistic digital human. Improvements include:

  • A better 4D pipeline
  • Skin Attachment system on the GPU to allow for high-density meshes (e.g., peach fuzz)
  • More realistic eyes with caustics on the iris
  • A new skin shader
  • Tension tech for blood flow simulation and wrinkle maps, eliminating the need for a facial rig for fine details
Tech behind Enemies

The tech behind Enemies

All High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) features have been improved and some new systems were introduced, including Adaptive Probe volumes and Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI). Real-time ray traced reflections, ray traced ambient occlusion, and native support for NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) allow the demo to run at 4K with image quality comparable to native resolution.

Strand-based, real-time Hair solution

For the protagonist’s highly realistic locks, the Demo team and Unity’s R&D team collaborated on an all-new Hair solution for authoring, importing, simulating, and rendering strand-based hair. It works with any authoring tools that output data in the Alembic format. In Enemies, the team used Maya XGen, and is validating the pipeline with Weta Barbershop.

Real-time performance

Releases

The demo will be featured at the Unity booth at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) on March 23-25, available for attendees to check out as a standalone or running in the Unity Editor. 

The Demo team will release the Hair solution and an updated Digital Human Package in Q2 2022. Stay tuned.

Previous demos

Our high-fidelity demos showcase Unity’s continuous advancements in real-time rendering. The Demo team has won two Webby Awards and is much lauded at film festivals and online.

The Heretic - Unity Short Film
The Heretic
2020

The Heretic showcases Gawain, the team’s highly realistic digital human. It uses every aspect of HDRP and features advanced effects created with VFX Graph.

Learn more Watch now
Book of the Dead
2018

This is a first-person interactive demo created by the Demo team and rendered in real-time. It showcases the capabilities of Unity for powering high-end visuals for game productions.

Learn more Watch now
Unity for Technical artists
Neon
2017

The Neon environment uses only Asset Store models. It was created with Unity 2017.1, the Post-Processing Stack v1, and Volumetric lighting packages.

Learn more Watch now
Adam
2017

Adam is a short film created by the Demo team and rendered in real-time. It was built to showcase and test the graphical quality achievable with Unity at the time.

Learn more Watch now
About Unity’s Demo productions

Focusing on graphics, the Demo team explores what is possible with Unity and pushes its limits with their autonomous and innovative creative projects. The team consists of experienced game professionals led by Creative Director Veselin Efremov, who writes and directs the demos and is responsible for their final look.

Credits

Demo team

Writer, director, cinematography
Veselin Efremov

Technical director
Torbjorn Laedre

Senior programmers
Mikko Alaluusua
Robert Cupisz
Lasse Jon Fuglsang Pedersen

Art director and 3D artist
Plamen “Paco” Tamnev

Animation director
Krasimir Nechevski

Technical animation
Christian Kardach

Technical art
Adrian Lazar

Programmer
Dominykas Kiauleikis

Additional 3D art
Petter Flood

Additional art consultant
Jörn Großhans

Producer
Aleksander Karshikoff

Manager
Silvia Rasheva

Cast

Protagonist
Louise Ryme

Additional art

VFX
Tuatara VFX

Grooming art
Tarkan Sarim

3D and 4D scanning
Infinite Realities
4DMax

4D data preprocessing
R3DS

Additional texturing
Inciprocal Inc

Motion capture
MocapLab

Additional animation
Hugo Garcia

Music composer
Joaquin Garcia

Audio production
Pole Position Production
Eric Thorsell 
Max Lachmann

Special thanks
Patrick Goodwin, Zdravko Pavlov, Snappers, Bottleship, Mihail Moskov, Elina Marjomaa, Niklas Nyberg

Unity R&D

Sebastien Lagarde, John Parsaie, Vlad Andrei-Lazar, Mathieu Muller, Marc Tanenbaum, Francesco Cifariello Ciardi, Julien Ignace, Kleber Garcia, Pavlos Mavridis, Jonas Echterhoff, Soufiane Khiat, Aras Pranckevičius, Natasha Tatarchuk

© 2022 Unity Technologies ApS

