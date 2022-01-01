Raising the bar on Unity’s visual quality
Enemies showcases the power and capabilities of the Unity platform for creating high-end, visually compelling content – making it possible for any creative team to fully realize its vision. Our real-time 3D (RT3D) technology is constantly evolving to meet the ever-growing expectations creators have for visual quality and realism.
Digital humans in Unity
Enemies expands on the work done for The Heretic, which featured Unity’s first realistic digital human. Improvements include:
- A better 4D pipeline
- Skin Attachment system on the GPU to allow for high-density meshes (e.g., peach fuzz)
- More realistic eyes with caustics on the iris
- A new skin shader
- Tension tech for blood flow simulation and wrinkle maps, eliminating the need for a facial rig for fine details
The tech behind Enemies
All High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) features have been improved and some new systems were introduced, including Adaptive Probe volumes and Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI). Real-time ray traced reflections, ray traced ambient occlusion, and native support for NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) allow the demo to run at 4K with image quality comparable to native resolution.
Strand-based, real-time Hair solution
For the protagonist’s highly realistic locks, the Demo team and Unity’s R&D team collaborated on an all-new Hair solution for authoring, importing, simulating, and rendering strand-based hair. It works with any authoring tools that output data in the Alembic format. In Enemies, the team used Maya XGen, and is validating the pipeline with Weta Barbershop.
Releases
The demo will be featured at the Unity booth at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) on March 23-25, available for attendees to check out as a standalone or running in the Unity Editor.
The Demo team will release the Hair solution and an updated Digital Human Package in Q2 2022. Stay tuned.
Previous demos
Our high-fidelity demos showcase Unity’s continuous advancements in real-time rendering. The Demo team has won two Webby Awards and is much lauded at film festivals and online.
The Heretic
The Heretic showcases Gawain, the team’s highly realistic digital human. It uses every aspect of HDRP and features advanced effects created with VFX Graph.
Book of the Dead
This is a first-person interactive demo created by the Demo team and rendered in real-time. It showcases the capabilities of Unity for powering high-end visuals for game productions.
Neon
The Neon environment uses only Asset Store models. It was created with Unity 2017.1, the Post-Processing Stack v1, and Volumetric lighting packages.
Adam
Adam is a short film created by the Demo team and rendered in real-time. It was built to showcase and test the graphical quality achievable with Unity at the time.
About Unity’s Demo productions
Focusing on graphics, the Demo team explores what is possible with Unity and pushes its limits with their autonomous and innovative creative projects. The team consists of experienced game professionals led by Creative Director Veselin Efremov, who writes and directs the demos and is responsible for their final look.
Demo team
Writer, director, cinematography
Veselin Efremov
Technical director
Torbjorn Laedre
Senior programmers
Mikko Alaluusua
Robert Cupisz
Lasse Jon Fuglsang Pedersen
Art director and 3D artist
Plamen “Paco” Tamnev
Animation director
Krasimir Nechevski
Technical animation
Christian Kardach
Technical art
Adrian Lazar
Programmer
Dominykas Kiauleikis
Additional 3D art
Petter Flood
Additional art consultant
Jörn Großhans
Producer
Aleksander Karshikoff
Manager
Silvia Rasheva
Cast
Protagonist
Louise Ryme
Additional art
VFX
Tuatara VFX
Grooming art
Tarkan Sarim
3D and 4D scanning
Infinite Realities
4DMax
4D data preprocessing
R3DS
Additional texturing
Inciprocal Inc
Motion capture
MocapLab
Additional animation
Hugo Garcia
Music composer
Joaquin Garcia
Audio production
Pole Position Production
Eric Thorsell
Max Lachmann
Special thanks
Patrick Goodwin, Zdravko Pavlov, Snappers, Bottleship, Mihail Moskov, Elina Marjomaa, Niklas Nyberg
Unity R&D
Sebastien Lagarde, John Parsaie, Vlad Andrei-Lazar, Mathieu Muller, Marc Tanenbaum, Francesco Cifariello Ciardi, Julien Ignace, Kleber Garcia, Pavlos Mavridis, Jonas Echterhoff, Soufiane Khiat, Aras Pranckevičius, Natasha Tatarchuk
© 2022 Unity Technologies ApS